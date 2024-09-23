Transport

Romania’s automobile production and sales up in January-August

23 September 2024

The two Romanian automobile producers, in their early stage of adopting electrification and thus less exposed to the twist in buyers’ options, announced their aggregated output rose by 8.7% y/y to 356,475 units in January-August, according to the industry association ACAROM, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The Ford Otosan factory in Craiova marked a significant 26% y/y advance to 155,383 units but lagged behind Dacia (-2% y/y to 201,090 units).

Notably, Ford Otosan produced over 32,800 cars in July and August, up 24% compared to the same period in 2023, surpassing the Dacia plant in Mioveni for the first time in history.

On the demand side, Romania’s automobile market rose by 8% y/y, with 106,534 new units registered for the first time in the country (new cars and imported used cars). The growth rate was only 1.4% (to 7.18 million) for the entire European Union, where the motorization rate is already higher compared to Romania.

The number of fully electric newly registered cars dropped by 29% y/y to 6,877 units, but the number of hybrid electric newly registered cars surged by 39% y/y to 39,388 units. The count of fully electric vehicles in the EU also dropped by 8.3% y/y to 0.9 million in January-August.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

