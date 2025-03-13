Transport

Romania’s automobile production declines by 14% y/y in January-February

13 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Automobile production in Romania fell by 14% in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with total output reaching 85,260 units, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Automobile Dacia produced 48,582 vehicles, while Ford Otosan manufactured 36,678 units.

While the slowdown at Dacia seems to be related to the production cycles (manufacturing of the Jogger model was shifted to the Marco factory to accommodate the new model Bigster), the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova apparently faces weaker demand for its Puma model.

In February 2025 alone, Romanian car production totaled 45,797 units, marking a 9.3% year-on-year decline from 50,488 vehicles in February 2024, Profit.ro reported. Of these, 26,417 units were produced at Dacia’s Mioveni plant (-9.7% y/y), while Ford Otosan’s Craiova factory accounted for 19,380 units (-8.8% y/y).

The slowdown follows a record-breaking year for Romania’s automotive industry in 2024 when total vehicle production exceeded 514,000 units. Models such as the Ford Transit and Tourneo Courier, Ford Puma, and the new Dacia Duster were key drivers of last year’s growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Normal
Transport

Romania’s automobile production declines by 14% y/y in January-February

13 March 2025

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Automobile production in Romania fell by 14% in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with total output reaching 85,260 units, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Automobile Dacia produced 48,582 vehicles, while Ford Otosan manufactured 36,678 units.

While the slowdown at Dacia seems to be related to the production cycles (manufacturing of the Jogger model was shifted to the Marco factory to accommodate the new model Bigster), the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova apparently faces weaker demand for its Puma model.

In February 2025 alone, Romanian car production totaled 45,797 units, marking a 9.3% year-on-year decline from 50,488 vehicles in February 2024, Profit.ro reported. Of these, 26,417 units were produced at Dacia’s Mioveni plant (-9.7% y/y), while Ford Otosan’s Craiova factory accounted for 19,380 units (-8.8% y/y).

The slowdown follows a record-breaking year for Romania’s automotive industry in 2024 when total vehicle production exceeded 514,000 units. Models such as the Ford Transit and Tourneo Courier, Ford Puma, and the new Dacia Duster were key drivers of last year’s growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)

Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 March 2025
Startup
Romanian startups can apply for EBRD's Star Venture programme
13 March 2025
Politics
Romanian university SNSPA announces Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Donald Trump
13 March 2025
Culture
Western Romania: city of Deva to be promoted by British journalist Charlie Ottley
13 March 2025
Politics
Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta expelled from PSD after launching independent presidential bid
13 March 2025
Transport
Romania’s automobile production declines by 14% y/y in January-February
12 March 2025
Diversity
A rising star in Romanian professional esports: Iulia “Yushia” Boldor on taking on League of Legends tournaments
12 March 2025
Politics
Leaders of Romanian far-right parties AUR and POT announce presidential bids, one to withdraw after validation
12 March 2025
Events
Angela Gheorghiu celebrates 35 years of opera excellence with special concert in Bucharest