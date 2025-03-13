Romania’s automobile production declines by 14% y/y in January-February

Automobile production in Romania fell by 14% in the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, with total output reaching 85,260 units, according to data from the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACAROM). Automobile Dacia produced 48,582 vehicles, while Ford Otosan manufactured 36,678 units.

While the slowdown at Dacia seems to be related to the production cycles (manufacturing of the Jogger model was shifted to the Marco factory to accommodate the new model Bigster), the Ford Otosan factory in Craiova apparently faces weaker demand for its Puma model.

In February 2025 alone, Romanian car production totaled 45,797 units, marking a 9.3% year-on-year decline from 50,488 vehicles in February 2024, Profit.ro reported. Of these, 26,417 units were produced at Dacia’s Mioveni plant (-9.7% y/y), while Ford Otosan’s Craiova factory accounted for 19,380 units (-8.8% y/y).

The slowdown follows a record-breaking year for Romania’s automotive industry in 2024 when total vehicle production exceeded 514,000 units. Models such as the Ford Transit and Tourneo Courier, Ford Puma, and the new Dacia Duster were key drivers of last year’s growth.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: LinkedIn/Ford Otosan Romania)