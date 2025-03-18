Romanian Consumer Protection unveils draft order forcing companies to make commercial markup public

The National Authority for Consumer Protection in Romania, or ANPC, has put forward for public consultation an order that will require economic operators to inform consumers about the commercial markup applied to marketed products, relative to the producer's base price.

In the draft order, ANPC argues that the consumer’s right to information is a fundamental right and a key factor in developing a transparent market, according to News.ro.

“We believe that this draft regulation ensures better consumer awareness in Romania regarding their rights when purchasing products - information meant to help consumers make rational and informed choices,” ANPC representatives stated on Monday, March 18.

"More precisely, what is currently missing is transparency in how product prices are set by economic operators, starting from the producer's base price. Considering the consequences of this legislative gap, the need for an effective consumer information mechanism regarding the formation of a product’s final price becomes evident," the source further stated.

ANPC, which has been very active in the last few months, says that introducing a regulation requiring economic operators to display the commercial markup applied relative to the producer’s base price, alongside the final retail price of a product, will help the consumer choose.

The draft order has been made available for public consultation, and after 30 days it will be sent for publication in the Official Gazette.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)