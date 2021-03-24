Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 10:52
Business

Study: Romanian angel investors, more active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

24 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian angel investors increased their investments in local startups after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by ROCA X – a local venture capital fund, part of Impetum Group.

"As a relatively young ecosystem, the Romanian startup scene swiftly adapted to confront the challenges and seize the opportunities emerging from COVID-19. Enhanced demand for digital solutions in a market with relatively low levels of digitalization, combined with the increasing availability of capital and higher appetite for early-stage investments, allowed the Romanian startup ecosystem to thrive despite uncertainty and struggles in the wider economy," ROCA X analysts concluded.

The total sum of early-stage investments led by Romanian investors increased from EUR 14.7 mln between March 2019 and March 2020 to EUR 25.3 mln from March 2020 to March 2021, based on EY's Romanian Tech Startup Ecosystem Report and Crunchbase data of companies that raised at least one investment round.

"Even though 2019's momentum plays an important role in the post-COVID-19 growth, the main idea still holds: rather than decreasing investment activity in the face of uncertainty and instability, Romanian investors increased their capital commitments to early-stage startups," said the ROCA X analysts.

While VC funds led the largest deals, including in Druid, Questo, Soleadify, Milluu, and CODA Intelligence, angel investors drove most of the rounds under EUR 500,000.

The ROCA X research team also noticed that angel capital flowed towards verticals that were previously overlooked by Romanian VCs. Before COVID-19, funding was extensively directed towards e-Commerce startups (out of the five largest rounds, three were related to e-Commerce). However, in the past year, Digital Health and EdTech have attracted considerably more investment than the prior year, while Enterprise SaaS and e-Commerce also saw healthy gains.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Entrepreneurs
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/24/2021 - 10:52
Business

Study: Romanian angel investors, more active since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic

24 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian angel investors increased their investments in local startups after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study by ROCA X – a local venture capital fund, part of Impetum Group.

"As a relatively young ecosystem, the Romanian startup scene swiftly adapted to confront the challenges and seize the opportunities emerging from COVID-19. Enhanced demand for digital solutions in a market with relatively low levels of digitalization, combined with the increasing availability of capital and higher appetite for early-stage investments, allowed the Romanian startup ecosystem to thrive despite uncertainty and struggles in the wider economy," ROCA X analysts concluded.

The total sum of early-stage investments led by Romanian investors increased from EUR 14.7 mln between March 2019 and March 2020 to EUR 25.3 mln from March 2020 to March 2021, based on EY's Romanian Tech Startup Ecosystem Report and Crunchbase data of companies that raised at least one investment round.

"Even though 2019's momentum plays an important role in the post-COVID-19 growth, the main idea still holds: rather than decreasing investment activity in the face of uncertainty and instability, Romanian investors increased their capital commitments to early-stage startups," said the ROCA X analysts.

While VC funds led the largest deals, including in Druid, Questo, Soleadify, Milluu, and CODA Intelligence, angel investors drove most of the rounds under EUR 500,000.

The ROCA X research team also noticed that angel capital flowed towards verticals that were previously overlooked by Romanian VCs. Before COVID-19, funding was extensively directed towards e-Commerce startups (out of the five largest rounds, three were related to e-Commerce). However, in the past year, Digital Health and EdTech have attracted considerably more investment than the prior year, while Enterprise SaaS and e-Commerce also saw healthy gains.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Entrepreneurs
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life