Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/26/2022 - 08:08
Business

Romania begins accession discussions with OECD

26 January 2022
The OECD Council decided on January 25 to open accession discussions with six candidates to OECD Membership, including Bulgaria and Romania.

This follows careful deliberation by OECD Members on the basis of the progress made by the six countries since their first respective requests for OECD membership.

Romania officially submitted its candidacy for accession to the OECD in April 2004, a candidacy that has been reiterated several times.

The process will include a rigorous and in-depth evaluation by more than 20 technical committees of the candidate country’s alignment with OECD standards, policies and practices. Individual roadmaps for the detailed assessment process will now be prepared, provided those countries confirm their adherence to the values, vision and priorities reflected in the OECD’s 60th Anniversary Vision Statement and the Ministerial Council Statement adopted last year.

There is no deadline for the completion of the accession processes. The outcome and timeline depend on each candidate country’s capacity to adapt and adjust to align with the Organisation’s standards and best practices.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

01 February 2021
Business
Romania resumes plans to join OECD
01 February 2021
Business
Romania resumes plans to join OECD
