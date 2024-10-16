Defense

Romania to acquire 44 amphibious assault vehicles from the United States

16 October 2024

Romania is set to acquire 44 AAV-7 amphibious assault vehicles from the United States after the preliminary approval decision to initiate the procurement procedure was sent from Parliament to the Ministry of Defense.

The ministry had requested Parliament’s prior approval, according to legal procedures, to begin the procurement process for the amphibious assault vehicles. The parliamentary defense committees approved this request on October 1.

The estimated value of the contract is USD 270 million, excluding VAT.

The AAV-7 is a tracked armored amphibious vehicle designed to transport Marines and equipment from ship to shore and across hostile territories. It can carry up to 25 Marines, with a range of 300 miles on land and 20 nautical miles in the water. The vehicle's maximum speed reaches 72 km/h on roads, 32 km/h off-road, and 13 km/h in water. In terms of armament, the AAV-7 is equipped with a Mk 19 40mm grenade launcher or an M242 Bushmaster 25mm gun, as well as an M2HB .50-caliber machine gun. 

"Through the decision of the Supreme Council of National Defense, the memorandum for the additional purchase of AAV-7 amphibious assault vehicles was approved. According to the request, this is part of the implementation of Romania's Army equipment plan," states the address from the defense committees to the Permanent Bureaus, cited by TVRInfo.

The document further specifies that the acquisition is aimed at ensuring survival on the tactical field, expanded mobility, situational awareness, and increased firepower. Additionally, this procurement is part of the Army Transformation Program, set to be completed by 2040, and will bring the Romanian Army in line with NATO standards.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: dod.defense.gov)

