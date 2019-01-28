Romania selects exhibition for 2019 Venice Biennale

The exhibition Unfinished Conversations on the Weight of Absence curated by Cristian Nae, which presents works of artists Belu-Simion Fainaru, Dan Mihaltianu and Miklós Onucsán, won the national selection and will represent Romania at the 58th edition of the International Art Exhibition – Venice Biennale.

The 2019 Biennale Arte will take place between May 11 and November 24.

Romania will present the selected exhibition in two distinct exhibition venues, namely in the Pavilion of Romania in the Giardini della Biennale, and in the New Gallery of the Romanian Institute of Culture and Humanistic Research in Venice, inaugurated in 1930 by Nicolae Iorga, originally called “The Venice Historical and Artistic Institute,” according to the Romanian Ministry of Culture.

Romania’s participation at the International Art Exhibition – Venice Biennale is organized by the Ministry of Culture and National Identity, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Romanian Cultural Institute.

In 2017, visual artist Geta Bratescu represented Romania at the Venice Biennale.

(photo source: Facebook / La Biennale di Venezia)