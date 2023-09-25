Culture

Roman tombs unearthed during works at modular hospital in Constanţa

25 September 2023

Eight cremation and burial tombs from the Roman period (II-III centuries AD) were unearthed during works at the modular hospital in the seaside city of Constanţa, on the Romanian Black Sea coast.

According to the announcement from the Constanţa City Hall, “in addition to human remains, glass beads and ceramic objects and fragments were found” inside the tombs. 

The municipality also said that such findings are quite common in this area.

“At this moment, in the perimeter dedicated to archaeological research, the works have been stopped, and the archaeological research continues, but this does not prevent the other works from being carried out,” reads the City Hall’s statement.

The municipality explained that the entire area where the Clinical Hospital of Infectious Diseases is found today is located within the perimeter of the Necropolis of the ancient city of Tomis. Similar discoveries were made during other construction works performed in the area in past years, but this didn’t stop the building projects. According to City Hall, the works continue once the human remains and found objects are removed.

The first stage of the modular hospital, with a total value of EUR 10 million, has been completed. The modular building will have 52 beds, 10 of which will be for Anesthesia Intensive Care (ATI), and will have an MRI, computer tomography, pharmacy and laboratory.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primaria Constanta)

