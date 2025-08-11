Roman amphitheater at Romania’s Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa reopens after EU-funded restoration

The Roman amphitheater at Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa was officially reopened to the public on Friday, August 8, following a major conservation and restoration project funded by the European Union. The event, organized by the Hunedoara County Council under the name “Open Doors Day,” celebrated the completion of work aimed at preserving and enhancing one of Romania’s most important national heritage monuments.

The project, supported through the Regional Operational Programme 2014–2020 and the West Regional Program 2021–2027, involved extensive conservation, restoration, and interpretative efforts to allow visitors to experience the site much as it was over a century ago.

Project coordinator Ștefan Bâlici explained the dual purpose of the intervention: “Our intention was not only to conserve the ruins but also to add a layer of interpretation. Ruins rarely tell their full story without guidance. That is why we installed the metal structure above the ruins - to restore the monument’s original character as an inward-facing space centered on the arena. This structure allows the public to attend performances, thus reviving the amphitheater’s original function. […] This is the only archaeological monument in Romania where the original function has been recovered while preserving the ruins’ unaltered character.”

The restoration works included securing the structure, conserving and restoring archaeological remains, reconstructing essential architectural elements, refurbishing the seating tiers and stage, installing architectural lighting, adding modern signage, and improving the surrounding area to facilitate access and visitation.

“We secured funding worth RON 22 million, and the specialists delivered! This work proves that when science, experience, and respect for history come together, the result is a landmark intervention for cultural heritage. I thank the National Heritage Institute, ADR Vest, the design team, museologists, and all involved. Today, the Amphitheater at Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa is reborn, to the joy of all who cherish history,” said Laurențiu Nistor, president of the Hunedoara County Council.

(Photo source: Facebook/Consiliul Judetean Hunedoara)