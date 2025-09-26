Business

Rockwool invests EUR 150 million in new Romanian production line

26 September 2025

Danish insulation manufacturer Rockwool has started construction of a new production line at its factory in Ariceştii Rahtivani, Prahova County, with an investment of EUR 150 million. The expansion will double the site's basalt wool output by the end of 2027.

The new unit will employ electric furnace technology to melt volcanic rock, a process expected to significantly cut emissions compared to conventional methods.

Florin Popescu, Regional Director of Rockwool Balkans, said the investment underlined the company's long-term commitment to the Romanian and regional markets. 

"The investment reflects our confidence in the potential of the local and regional market and allows us to consolidate our leading position in the insulation sector. Our decision has proven even more necessary in the context of major legislative changes," Popescu stated.

He highlighted that Romania's new fire safety regulation, P118/1-2025, which came into effect in May, mandates greater use of non-combustible materials in the insulation of facades and roofs. 

"With the entry into force of the new fire safety regulation, the relevance and importance of Rockwool solutions are now even more evident," he added.

Rockwool's stone wool insulation is classified as A1, meaning fully non-combustible, and can withstand temperatures exceeding 1,000°C.

Florin Popescu also pointed to the limited progress in modernising Romania's real estate stock. 

"Romania's real estate stock remains largely unrenovated, with most programmes covering less than 10% of existing buildings. This highlights the urgent need for safe and efficient solutions," he said.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)

