Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 08:21
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Investment platform ROCA prepares EUR 10 mln bond issue at BVB

17 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment platform ROCA, created for the restructuring and development of distressed companies, initiated the procedures for the issue of bonds in amount of up to EUR 10 mln listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to sources consulted by Profit.ro.

ROCA estimates that its portfolio of companies reached a value of EUR 42 mln at the end of last year.

The bonds, unsecured and non-convertible, will have a fixed interest rate in the range of 6-7% per annum, payable semi-annually, and a maturity of 5 years.

The public offering will be considered successfully closed on the sale of a minimum number of bonds equivalent to EUR 4 mln.

Recently, ROCA Industry, a holding company bringing together all the construction companies from ROCA Investments' portfolio, was listed on the AeRO market by BVB, after closing the private placement for its shares and attracting the amount of RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) from investors.

Among the shareholders of ROCA Investments are Andrei Cionca (president of CITR, the main player on the insolvency market), the Dedeman holding (DIY chain, real estate and other investments) and Dan Șucu, the founder of Mobexpert furniture group.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/17/2022 - 08:21
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Investment platform ROCA prepares EUR 10 mln bond issue at BVB

17 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian investment platform ROCA, created for the restructuring and development of distressed companies, initiated the procedures for the issue of bonds in amount of up to EUR 10 mln listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to sources consulted by Profit.ro.

ROCA estimates that its portfolio of companies reached a value of EUR 42 mln at the end of last year.

The bonds, unsecured and non-convertible, will have a fixed interest rate in the range of 6-7% per annum, payable semi-annually, and a maturity of 5 years.

The public offering will be considered successfully closed on the sale of a minimum number of bonds equivalent to EUR 4 mln.

Recently, ROCA Industry, a holding company bringing together all the construction companies from ROCA Investments' portfolio, was listed on the AeRO market by BVB, after closing the private placement for its shares and attracting the amount of RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) from investors.

Among the shareholders of ROCA Investments are Andrei Cionca (president of CITR, the main player on the insolvency market), the Dedeman holding (DIY chain, real estate and other investments) and Dan Șucu, the founder of Mobexpert furniture group.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/10/2021 - 16:10
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks