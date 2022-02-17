The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Romanian investment platform ROCA, created for the restructuring and development of distressed companies, initiated the procedures for the issue of bonds in amount of up to EUR 10 mln listed at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), according to sources consulted by Profit.ro.

ROCA estimates that its portfolio of companies reached a value of EUR 42 mln at the end of last year.

The bonds, unsecured and non-convertible, will have a fixed interest rate in the range of 6-7% per annum, payable semi-annually, and a maturity of 5 years.

The public offering will be considered successfully closed on the sale of a minimum number of bonds equivalent to EUR 4 mln.

Recently, ROCA Industry, a holding company bringing together all the construction companies from ROCA Investments' portfolio, was listed on the AeRO market by BVB, after closing the private placement for its shares and attracting the amount of RON 50 mln (EUR 10 mln) from investors.

Among the shareholders of ROCA Investments are Andrei Cionca (president of CITR, the main player on the insolvency market), the Dedeman holding (DIY chain, real estate and other investments) and Dan Șucu, the founder of Mobexpert furniture group.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

