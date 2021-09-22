Romanian distressed assets investor ROCA plans four big deals by end of year

Romanian investment fund ROCA, focusing on distressed assets, announced four big deals on the pipeline to be completed by the end of the year.

Each deal is in the range of EUR 10-20 mln, and three out of the four target companies are active in the construction materials sector.

These will be by far the fund's largest transactions so far, given that the previous purchase tickets had values ​​between EUR 2-3 mln. All four are businesses developed by entrepreneurs who reached the retirement age.

"[W]e discovered in the market an opportunity with new perspectives: entrepreneurs who set up businesses immediately after the Revolution [fall of the communism] and developed them for 30 years and now reached the retirement age, without heirs or whose children are busy or no longer in the country. All four companies fit this pattern," said Rudi Vizental, CEO and co-founder of ROCA Investments, Profit.ro reported.

He added that the investment fund would focus more on this 'succession investment', under which the investor typically takes over the whole 100% package of shares.

