News from Companies

ROCA Industry increases share capital to RON 248.7 mln ahead of planned transfer to BVB's main market

ROCA Industry, the first building materials holding in Romania, announces the completion of the second stage (destined for private placement) of the capital increase.

In total, in this process, 7,172,649 new shares were issued with a nominal value of 10 RON/share.

The social capital of the holding is thus increased from the nominal value of RON 176.9 million to the nominal value of RON 248.7 million.

The capital increase represents the step preceding the listing of the holding on the main market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) in Q1 2024.

ROCA Industry brings together medium-sized companies that would otherwise have a slower growth path and difficult access to capital, opening up new opportunities for accelerated development and financing through the capital market.

ROCA Industry, the first industrial holding of construction materials in Romania, listed under the symbol ROC1 on the AeRO Premium market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), owned by ROCA Investments, announces the completion of the second stage of the share capital increase (private placement stage). Held between January 16 and 30, 2024, a number of 6,245,777 new shares were subscribed during this stage, with a total value of RON 62.5 million.

In total, during the two stages of the capital increase, carried out in a context marked by multiple challenges for the capital market, 7,172,649 new shares with a nominal value of 10 RON were issued, ROCA Industry thus increasing its capital social with a total nominal value of 71.7 million RON. The company's share capital is thus increased from the nominal value of 176.9 million RON to 248.7 million RON, according to the current report issued by ROCA Industry.

ROCA Industry is one of the strategic pillars of ROCA Investments, the most dynamic private equity company in Romania, whose mission is to invest local capital in Romanian companies, generating impact in the country's economy. ROCA Industry brings together medium-sized companies that would otherwise have a slower growth path and difficult access to capital, opening up new opportunities for accelerated development and financing through the capital market.

The endeavour to increase the share capital assumed by ROCA Industry is part of the holding’s strategy to list on the BVB main market, in order to ensure access to sustainable sources of financing for holding companies that have a major potential to become regional champions.

Attracting capital, in a difficult market context, represents a significant achievement that highlights the strategic and management skills of the ROCA Industry holding and further facilitates the successful implementation of the accelerated development plans of the companies in which it invests, thus ensuring the necessary capital for expansion through M&A or organic development.

"We started this capital increase in an extremely difficult market context, marked by unpredictability and significant drops in industry indicators. However, we managed in the two rounds of the process to increase the holding’s capital, ensuring the continuity of our ambitious development strategies for the portfolio companies and their transformation into regional champions. Through the trust granted and their investment, the shareholders adhere to ROCA Industry's mission to contribute to increasing the added value of the national economy, to increasing exports and to the expansion of Romanian companies outside the country", declares Ionuț Bindea, CEO of ROCA Industry.

ROCA Industry's business model allows growth through accelerated development, but controlled by the holding’s management team and risk diversification (8-10 companies), maintaining the benefit of industry synergy, with a capitalization that becomes attractive for institutional investors as well.

In addition to the capital inflow, ROCA Industry implements in the portfolio companies a complex process of transformation and consolidation, led by a professional team of specialists at the holding level, with significant skills in key areas such as business management (commercial, financial and operational), change management or brand development. This process ensures the sustainable development of companies and their transformation into regional champions.

With an active presence on the AeRO secondary market of the BVB since January 2022, the ROCA Industry holding has had a dynamic course on the local financial market, which will mean in Q1 2024 the listing on the main market of the BVB. Over the past year, shares of ROCA Industry (symbol ROC1) have shown remarkable performance, ranking in the top 3 of the most traded shares in terms of total value. This result places ROCA Industry among the market leaders, confirming its attractiveness to investors and thus strengthening its position in the BET AeRO index.

ROCA Industry directly and indirectly owns a number of 8 companies - performers in the specific sectors of activity: BICO Industries (the first and largest national producer of fiberglass mesh and the only domestic producer of fiberglass reinforcement), EVOLOR ( one of the biggest players in the paint and varnish production industry, also with over 30 years of market experience), ECO EURO DOORS (the largest Romanian manufacturer of doors for residential constructions), DIAL (the company specialized in manufacturing of wire products), ELECTROPLAST (one of the leading producers of electrical cables), as well as fiberglass producers Terra, Europlas and Iranga (indirectly owned through BICO Industries).

*This is a press release.