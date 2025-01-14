Robin and the Backstabbers to open new immersive concert series at Bucharest’s MINA museum

MINA, the Museum of Immersive New Art in Bucharest, in collaboration with Forward Agency and EpicenterHub, has announced the launch of UNUSUAL, a new series of immersive concerts that blend music, technology, and visual art. The first concert in the series is scheduled for January 16 and will feature the alternative band Robin and the Backstabbers (RATB).

Known for their self-described "melodramatic pop" style, RATB combines poetic lyrics with a diverse instrumentation. Founded in 2010 by Andrei Robin Proca, the band has performed at major festivals like Electric Castle and Summer Well.

The upcoming concerts in the series will spotlight a lineup of top local artists and bands, including HVNDS (February 6), Omul cu Șobolani (February 20), EMMA (March 7), and Dora Gaitanovici (March 27).

The performances will take place in MINA's immersive space, featuring six-meter-high walls that come alive with dynamic projections. The result is a transformative atmosphere crafted by artists, sound engineers, music producers, and new media experts.

Tickets for the first concert in the UNUSUAL series can be purchased online at iabilet.ro. Minors under 14 years old are allowed entry with a valid ticket and an accompanying adult (parent or legal guardian).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MINA)