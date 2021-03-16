Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:11
Business

Investors plan to develop 1.4 GWh new wind power capacities in RO within five years

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investors could pour over EUR 2 billion in Romania over the coming five years to develop 1.4 GW of new wind power capacities in what seems to be the second wave of renewables in the country.

Large investors have already approached power grid operator Transelectrica to get approvals for their projects, Ziarul Financiar daily reports in a survey of the key projects in the pipeline.

For comparison, in 2009-2014, Romania attracted investments of over EUR 4.5 bln in green energy capacities, being, at that time, the tenth country in the world by the size of investments in wind turbines.

That boom was triggered by a very generous state support scheme, which was then slashed due to the high costs for local energy consumers, leaving the investors in a difficult position.

This time, the interest is likely linked to the EU's transition towards a climate-neutral economy. Verbund, the largest energy producer in Austria, has resumed a 57 MW project in Tulcea, with the new commissioning date scheduled in 2024. The necessary investments should be about EUR 85 million, based on an average cost of EUR 1.5 mln per MWh installed in wind farms.

"It was a project put on hold due to changes in the support scheme, but they decided to resume it," say sources familiar with the deal.

Currently, there are about 307 MW in wind projects that have grid connection contracts, according to Transelectrica data, including that of Verbund. Such a contract guarantees the investor that once the project is completed, it will be able to deliver electricity to the national energy system. In addition to the 307 MW with connection contracts, another 460 MW obtained the technical approvals for connection. Most approvals were issued last year.

Last month, a local company from Galati received approval for a 363 MW wind farm, Pechea Eolian. According to public information, Pechea Eolian is controlled by the local businessmen Vasile Domente and Manole Gheorghe.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 08:11
Business

Investors plan to develop 1.4 GWh new wind power capacities in RO within five years

16 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Investors could pour over EUR 2 billion in Romania over the coming five years to develop 1.4 GW of new wind power capacities in what seems to be the second wave of renewables in the country.

Large investors have already approached power grid operator Transelectrica to get approvals for their projects, Ziarul Financiar daily reports in a survey of the key projects in the pipeline.

For comparison, in 2009-2014, Romania attracted investments of over EUR 4.5 bln in green energy capacities, being, at that time, the tenth country in the world by the size of investments in wind turbines.

That boom was triggered by a very generous state support scheme, which was then slashed due to the high costs for local energy consumers, leaving the investors in a difficult position.

This time, the interest is likely linked to the EU's transition towards a climate-neutral economy. Verbund, the largest energy producer in Austria, has resumed a 57 MW project in Tulcea, with the new commissioning date scheduled in 2024. The necessary investments should be about EUR 85 million, based on an average cost of EUR 1.5 mln per MWh installed in wind farms.

"It was a project put on hold due to changes in the support scheme, but they decided to resume it," say sources familiar with the deal.

Currently, there are about 307 MW in wind projects that have grid connection contracts, according to Transelectrica data, including that of Verbund. Such a contract guarantees the investor that once the project is completed, it will be able to deliver electricity to the national energy system. In addition to the 307 MW with connection contracts, another 460 MW obtained the technical approvals for connection. Most approvals were issued last year.

Last month, a local company from Galati received approval for a 363 MW wind farm, Pechea Eolian. According to public information, Pechea Eolian is controlled by the local businessmen Vasile Domente and Manole Gheorghe.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/21/2020 - 14:12
24 August 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Fresh food just a click away: Two Romanian entrepreneurs' online alternative to the traditional farmers' markets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic
09 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian construction materials producer TeraPlast will pay EUR 46.5 mln special dividends
08 March 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania: Tayfun Öneş (Turkey) - Here the people are more relaxed and more on the joy side of life
09 March 2021
RI +
Romanian film review – Good Luck Banging: The Berlinale and Its Winners
08 March 2021
Social
Women are better represented in business than politics in Romania
07 March 2021
Social
Timisoara enters quarantine while Bucharest closes restaurants as COVID-19 infection rates rise
12 March 2021
RI +
The Medical Doctors’ Caravan: A treatment plan for Romania’s underserved areas