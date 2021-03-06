Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 14:39
Social

Covid-19: RO to issue EU’s certificate for travel starting July

03 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The EU digital certificate for travel will be available starting July 1. Those interested will be able to download it from a platform developed by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), Andrei Baciu, the vice-president of the national committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV, announced.

“We are on track. The certificate is scheduled to launch on July 1 […]. We will have a platform where users can create an account and receive a link to download the certificate,” he explained.

The EU “Digital COVID Certificate” is meant to “facilitate safe free movement of citizens in the EU during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Seven EU states - Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland - have already started issuing such EU certificates, the EC announced on June 1.

The certificate is digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from COVID-19.

The certificate is available either in digital or paper version. It will be shown at border points, and the QR code it contains will be scanned. 

“To have a uniform approach at a European level [..] this European Covid certificate was created to facilitate travel between states, to limit the time we spend at border crossing points; on the other hand, we need to make sure that all certificates, the proof we show is truthful, this will be guaranteed by this European digital certificate regarding Covid,” Baciu said.

Asked whether Romania could issue the certificates earlier, he pointed to various factors that allowed other countries to do this, such as legislative variations or previous initiatives in member states with important tourism activity. “By July 1, Romania will have and implement this European digital certificate regarding Covid-19 so that we can have the transport facilities that this certificate guarantees,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Alain Rolland/ © European Union 2021 EP Multimedia Center)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 06/03/2021 - 14:39
Social

Covid-19: RO to issue EU’s certificate for travel starting July

03 June 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The EU digital certificate for travel will be available starting July 1. Those interested will be able to download it from a platform developed by the Special Telecommunications Service (STS), Andrei Baciu, the vice-president of the national committee coordinating the vaccination campaign CNCAV, announced.

“We are on track. The certificate is scheduled to launch on July 1 […]. We will have a platform where users can create an account and receive a link to download the certificate,” he explained.

The EU “Digital COVID Certificate” is meant to “facilitate safe free movement of citizens in the EU during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Seven EU states - Bulgaria, Czechia, Denmark, Germany, Greece, Croatia and Poland - have already started issuing such EU certificates, the EC announced on June 1.

The certificate is digital proof that a person has either been vaccinated against Covid-19, received a negative test result, or recovered from COVID-19.

The certificate is available either in digital or paper version. It will be shown at border points, and the QR code it contains will be scanned. 

“To have a uniform approach at a European level [..] this European Covid certificate was created to facilitate travel between states, to limit the time we spend at border crossing points; on the other hand, we need to make sure that all certificates, the proof we show is truthful, this will be guaranteed by this European digital certificate regarding Covid,” Baciu said.

Asked whether Romania could issue the certificates earlier, he pointed to various factors that allowed other countries to do this, such as legislative variations or previous initiatives in member states with important tourism activity. “By July 1, Romania will have and implement this European digital certificate regarding Covid-19 so that we can have the transport facilities that this certificate guarantees,” he said, quoted by News.ro.

(Photo: Alain Rolland/ © European Union 2021 EP Multimedia Center)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars