Romanian theatres to resume rehearsing, but no performances yet

Romania's Culture Ministry announced that the theatres would be allowed to start rehearsing this week after relevant regulations are published with this end, News.ro reported.

However, the performances will be allowed only when the epidemiological situation allows this, culture minister Bogdan Gheorghiu stated.

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, a member of the opposition Social Democratic Party (PSD), last week blamed the Government for allowing the gambling shops to open as of June 15 while keeping the culture institutions closed.

She even issued regulations allowing theatres to reopen, thus breaching the restrictions set by the Government.

Starting May 15, museums, art galleries, and libraries opened to the public, and from June 1, outdoor events with up to 500 participants and drive-in were allowed.

