Bucharest mayor insists on opening theaters after June 15 despite laws in force

Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea, a member of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), announced on June 13 that the theaters and other entertainment institutions would reopen in Bucharest on Monday, June 15.

The Government's Strategic Communication Group reacted by saying that the mayor cannot issue an administrative act contrary to the laws in force.

Mayor Firea later argued that the gambling shops would be allowed to operate - as opposed to theatres.

"From June 15, theaters and performance institutions managed by the Capital City Hall reopen for the public. Culture is essential for the life of a city, so we decided, together with theater managers in Bucharest, to gradually resume performances with the public. Hundreds of artists and thousands of Bucharest residents have been expecting this announcement," Firea wrote on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The Strategic Communication Group reacted: "According to the regulations in force, the shows can be performed only outdoors, with the participation of a maximum of 500 people, respecting the rules of distance and health protection. For now, shows performed indoors are prohibited."

