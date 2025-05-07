Romania opens talks with Kazakhstan on 10-year uranium supply deal

Romania has initiated discussions with Kazakhstan for a long-term uranium supply agreement to secure fuel for its nuclear energy program, News.ro reported on May 6.

The announcement was made by Casian Niţulescu, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Energy, following a bilateral working group meeting in Astana.

The proposed 10-year deal would be signed between Romania's state-owned Nuclearelectrica, which operates the Cernavodă nuclear power plant, and Kazatomprom, Kazakhstan's national company for uranium and nuclear fuel exports.

The talks mark a strategic step in ensuring Romania's energy security and diversifying its supply sources amid rising geopolitical tensions and market uncertainties.

"I had constructive discussions... A key point: opening discussions for a 10-year contract on the supply of uranium between Kazatomprom and Nuclearelectrica," Niţulescu stated after the Kazakhstan–Romania Working Group on Energy held from April 28–29 in Astana.

The Romanian delegation also included Gelu Mărăcineanu, General Director of the Feldioara Uranium Concentrate Processing Plant, part of Nuclearelectrica, and Romania's Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Mădălina Lupu. Meetings were held with Kazakhstan's Minister of Energy Erlan Akkenzhenov, Deputy Ministers Ilyas Bakytzhan and Roman Vassilenko, and Almassadam Satkaliyev, President of the Agency for Nuclear Development.

Romania is additionally exploring cooperation on beryllium processing technologies, with Kazatomprom inviting Romanian officials to visit the Ulba metallurgical plant in July. Beryllium, used in nuclear reactors and aerospace industries, represents another potential area for technical collaboration.

The talks are part of broader Romanian-Kazakh energy cooperation efforts, including oil supply security and investment frameworks for Kazakh companies operating in Romania. Kazatomprom is the world's largest uranium producer and a key player in global nuclear fuel markets.

"This is an important step for strengthening Romanian-Kazakh energy cooperation," Niţulescu stated.

(Photo: Michal Paulus | Dreamstime.com)

