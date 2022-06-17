Romanian president expresses support for Ukraine's EU bid during high-profile visit in Kyiv

"Granting EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia at next week's European Council, is key to building a strong and lasting shield around our common values," Romania's president Klaus Iohannis said in a joint press conference with top European leaders in Kyiv on Thursday, June 16.

Iohannis accompanied French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Italian prime minister Mario Draghi on their visit to Ukraine's capital, where they visited suburbs bombed by the Russian invaders and met Ukraine's president Volodimir Zelenski.

"We will continue to identify comprehensive solutions and measures to help Ukraine resist and fight off the Russian threat. Today, in the exchange of views, we have focused primarily on the need for peace and the effort to rebuild and rebuild the future of this country," Iohannis stated, mentioning Romania's support measures for Ukraine and the many refugees who crossed from the neighboring country.

Klaus Iohannis also condemned Russia's operations to block Ukraine's grain exports, which generate global effects.

"We are now at the point where Russia has added another blackmail tool to its actions - cereals. I strongly condemn the use of grain exports by Russia as a weapon, with such a major global impact. We discussed today this issue and the possible solutions to overcome this situation. As a relevant part of the solution to the food insecurity situation generated by Russia, Romania actively participates in efforts to facilitate the transit of grain exports from Ukraine and acts as a regional hub for Ukrainian grain," the Romanian president said.

He added that the Romanian authorities are working to find the best solutions to facilitate transit through the Port of Constanta on the Black Sea and through the Danube ports. "Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, the Port of Constanta has ensured the transit of over one million tons of grain from Ukraine."

