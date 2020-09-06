Romania reopens shopping malls, private schools after June 15

Shopping malls in Romania can reopen after June 15, president Klaus Iohannis announced on Tuesday, June 9, after a meeting with prime minister Ludovic Orban and other Government members.

However, the restaurants and playgrounds inside shopping malls will not reopen.

At the same time, private kindergartens and schools can reopen.

Private outdoor events with a maximum of 50 participants and private indoor events with at most 20 participants will also be allowed.

Gyms and outdoor pools can reopen while implementing the social distancing norms.

The president urged caution, given that the country did not register a significant drop in the number of new coronavirus cases and argued in favor of extending the state of alert.

“There will be fewer restrictions, but we cannot move forward without this instrument – the state of alert,” Iohannis said.

He explained that some measures, such as wearing a mask in indoor venues, social distancing, avoiding crowds, will remain in place.

He also referred to the isolation requirement for those arriving from abroad.

“It is important to give up, bit by bit, on some of the restrictions, where it is possible. […] Things will be more relaxed in relation to the states where the number of new cases in the past 14 days is below 5 cases per 1 million residents. For the time being, countries such as Italy, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Sweden do not fit this criterion. We will follow the EU communication closely and react immediately where things change for the better,” the president said.

(Photo: Presidency.ro)

