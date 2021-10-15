Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romania’s electricity imports hit record as nuke unit stops operations temporarily

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was importing in the morning of October 14, at a rate of over 2,600 MW - which is a historical record. The situation occurred after the automatic disconnection of a nuclear reactor at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, power grid operator Transelectrica revealed, Profit.ro reported.

The event was confirmed by Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the nuclear power plant, but the causes of the incident were not revealed.

The highest rate of electricity imports was reached at 9:47 AM, respectively 2,617 MW - very close to the maximum import capacity of 3,000 MW.

In the afternoon, the imports eased to 2,296 MW at 14;40 when the consumption was 7,639 MW and domestic production was 5,343 MW.

Romania can import energy at a maximum rate of 3,000 MW and can export up to 2,800 MW, according to a report by Transelectrica.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 10/15/2021 - 08:18
Business

Romania’s electricity imports hit record as nuke unit stops operations temporarily

15 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania was importing in the morning of October 14, at a rate of over 2,600 MW - which is a historical record. The situation occurred after the automatic disconnection of a nuclear reactor at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, power grid operator Transelectrica revealed, Profit.ro reported.

The event was confirmed by Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the nuclear power plant, but the causes of the incident were not revealed.

The highest rate of electricity imports was reached at 9:47 AM, respectively 2,617 MW - very close to the maximum import capacity of 3,000 MW.

In the afternoon, the imports eased to 2,296 MW at 14;40 when the consumption was 7,639 MW and domestic production was 5,343 MW.

Romania can import energy at a maximum rate of 3,000 MW and can export up to 2,800 MW, according to a report by Transelectrica.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks