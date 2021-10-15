Romania’s electricity imports hit record as nuke unit stops operations temporarily

Romania was importing in the morning of October 14, at a rate of over 2,600 MW - which is a historical record. The situation occurred after the automatic disconnection of a nuclear reactor at Cernavoda nuclear power plant, power grid operator Transelectrica revealed, Profit.ro reported.

The event was confirmed by Nuclearelectrica, the operator of the nuclear power plant, but the causes of the incident were not revealed.

The highest rate of electricity imports was reached at 9:47 AM, respectively 2,617 MW - very close to the maximum import capacity of 3,000 MW.

In the afternoon, the imports eased to 2,296 MW at 14;40 when the consumption was 7,639 MW and domestic production was 5,343 MW.

Romania can import energy at a maximum rate of 3,000 MW and can export up to 2,800 MW, according to a report by Transelectrica.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com