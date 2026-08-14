Romania's Q2 GDP flat q/q, drops by 0.4% y/y

Romania's Q2 GDP recorded a decrease of 0.4% y/y under the previous-year-prices methodology, and by 2% y/y under the chain-linked-volumes methodology, the statistics office INS announced on August 14 under its flash estimate.

The seasonally adjusted GDP (chain-linked-volume methodology) remained constant in Q2, compared to Q1, after two consecutive quarters of negative growth (technical recession).

In the first semester of 2026, the GDP decreased by 0.8% y/y (unadjusted terms, previous year price methodology), INS also announced. Under the chain-linked-volume methodology, the decrease was 1.6% y/y.

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iulian@romania-insider.com