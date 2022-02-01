Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP up 0.5pp in November to 48.7%

01 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s gross public debt under EU methodology has increased by RON 5.5 bln (EUR 1.1 bln) in November to RON 557.9 bln (EUR 112.7 bln) at the end of the month, the Ministry of Finance announced.

During the first eleven months of the year, the Government’s debt has increased by RON 58 bln, or EUR 10.1 bln, including the exchange rate effects.

The debt-to-GDP ratio increased from 47.4% at the end of 2020 to 48.2 at the end of October and 48.7% at the end of November.

In 2021, the public indebtedness advanced at a high rate compared to the pre-crisis period (when the debt-to-FDP ratio was slightly declining) but visibly less compared to the first pandemic year.

In 2020, the public debt soared by EUR 24.5 bln and the debt-to-GDP ratio rose by 12pp.

As regards the 2022 outlook, the fiscal consolidation might suggest an even slower rise in public indebtedness.

However, the Government started the year 2022 with its buffer compressed and replenishing it would keep the debt-to-GDP ratio on the rise.

Under its Autumn Forecast, the European Commission projects the public debt-to-GDP ratio to rise moderately to 53.2% at the end of 2023, from 47.3% at the end of 2020 and an estimated 49.3% at the end of 2021.

(Photo: Mattwatt/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 13:23
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 02/01/2022 - 08:04
Business

Romania’s public debt-to-GDP up 0.5pp in November to 48.7%

01 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s gross public debt under EU methodology has increased by RON 5.5 bln (EUR 1.1 bln) in November to RON 557.9 bln (EUR 112.7 bln) at the end of the month, the Ministry of Finance announced.

During the first eleven months of the year, the Government’s debt has increased by RON 58 bln, or EUR 10.1 bln, including the exchange rate effects.

The debt-to-GDP ratio increased from 47.4% at the end of 2020 to 48.2 at the end of October and 48.7% at the end of November.

In 2021, the public indebtedness advanced at a high rate compared to the pre-crisis period (when the debt-to-FDP ratio was slightly declining) but visibly less compared to the first pandemic year.

In 2020, the public debt soared by EUR 24.5 bln and the debt-to-GDP ratio rose by 12pp.

As regards the 2022 outlook, the fiscal consolidation might suggest an even slower rise in public indebtedness.

However, the Government started the year 2022 with its buffer compressed and replenishing it would keep the debt-to-GDP ratio on the rise.

Under its Autumn Forecast, the European Commission projects the public debt-to-GDP ratio to rise moderately to 53.2% at the end of 2023, from 47.3% at the end of 2020 and an estimated 49.3% at the end of 2021.

(Photo: Mattwatt/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 01/13/2022 - 13:23
25 January 2022
RI +
Why is Romania a top destination for remote work?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks