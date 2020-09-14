Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 09/14/2020 - 08:25
Politics
Romania opposes EU passing Tax Action Plan with qualified majority
14 September 2020
Romania does not support the proposed transition from unanimity to a qualified majority for adopting decisions related to taxation at the EU level, Romanian finance minister Florin Citu said at the Council of Economic and Financial Affairs (ECOFIN).

The ECOFIN is discussing the Action Plan for fair and simple taxation (Tax Action Plan).

___STEADY_PAYWALL___

Citu argued that the tax policy is an element of sovereignty and an essential lever in establishing national policies.

"Regarding the new own resources to be proposed by the European Commission, we are open to discussions. However, we must first see the concrete proposals and the financial impact on the national budget," he said, quoted by Digi24.ro

He also mentioned that Romania believes in the fair share of the financial burden between the member states, taking into account their economic development.

He expressed support for the principles of fair and simple taxation but insisted on first evaluating the impact of specific decisions at the national level, particularly in for using taxation as support in the transition to the "green economy".

Regarding introducing a minimum level of taxation, the Romanian minister reminded that this issue is a problematic aspect for Romania.

The Tax Action Plan is a set of 25 initiatives the European Commission plans to implement until 2024 to make taxation fairer, simpler, and more adapted to modern technologies.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Iulian Ernst
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 09/10/2020 - 08:06
10 September 2020
Business
RO Govt. ponders restructuring corporate taxes deferred since March
Normal
