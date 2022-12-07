Romania’s non-food retail sales mark six-month slowdown

The seasonally-adjusted non-food retail sales in Romania edged down by 0.8% in October, after the 1.2% decline in September – marking a six-month decline for the index that bets reflect consumer confidence.

Overall, retail sales increased by 4.5% YoY in October, the statistics office INS announced.

But the growth was mainly driven by the 15.6% YoY surge in fuel sales, while the non-food sales edged up by 1.5% YoY, and the food sales were even weaker (+1.3% YoY).

The food sales, which reflect households’ budgets, have kicked up in October compared to September (+1.2%), but this only partly reversed the combined 2% decline accumulated over the previous two months.

Both the food and non-food sales (seasonally adjusted) remain below the peak levels reached in April-May.

(Photo: Andrei Stancu/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com