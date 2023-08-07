Registration of new cars in Romania up 23% y/y in Q2

The registration of passenger cars in Romania decreased by 3.4% y/y to 111,086 units in Q2, according to the Statistics Office data, but the balance is gradually shifting to new cars (+23.3% y/y) as the price of used cars in Europe is rising.

Thus, while the number of new passenger cars registered increased by 23.3% y/y to 36,679 units in Q2, the number of used cars registered for the first time in Romania (imported) decreased by 12.8% y/y to 74,407 units.

However, the number of used cars registered for the first time in Romania still accounts for 67% of the total, meaning two out of three newly registered cars are used, imported passenger cars.

The 33% share held by the new passenger cars in total registrations in Q2 marks a record after the share was 25.8% in Q2 2022 and 21.5% in Q2 2021.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

