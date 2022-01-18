Profile picture for user sfodor
People

Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu is Romania’s new ambassador to NATO

18 January 2022
President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree to appoint Dănuţ Sebastian Neculăescu as the country’s ambassador to NATO and head of Romania’s Permanent Delegation with the organization, the Presidential Administration said.

Neculăescu, who is 46 years old, is a state secretary for strategic affairs, a career diplomat, and has been working at the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) since 2002, according to his CV on MAE’s website. 

Throughout his career, he has held responsibilities both at the MAE HQ and in the external diplomatic service.

Between 2017 and 2019, he was a state secretary for relations with the Eastern Partnership and global multilateral relations. Between April and July 2017, he was a state councilor with the staff of the prime minister. Between June 2016 and April 2017, he was a state secretary for strategic affairs and, later, for regional affairs with MAE.

He is a graduate of the Political Sciences Faculty of the University of Bucharest and of the Law Faculty of the Nicolae Titulescu University in Bucharest. He also attended courses of MAE’s Diplomatic Academy (2002), the UK Diplomatic Academy (2002), and NATO Defense College in Rome (2003).

(Photo: Fotografescu/ Dreamstime)

