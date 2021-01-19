Romanian Music Export: Program promoting local artists holds online edition

Romanian Music Export (RME), a program designed to promote Romanian musicians in Europe, will be held online on January 31.

The program aims to identify and support early-career Romanian artists in developing locally and internationally.

The event will cover live and recorded discussions with Romanian and foreign industry speakers, band presentations and concerts.

The groups that will deliver concerts as part of Romanian Music Export Online are A Rock Opera, Balkan Taksim, Psihodrom, Blană Bombă, White Walls, Dirty Shirt, Roadkillsoda, Gramofone, and Jazzy Bit.

Ten discussion panels are part of the event, on topics such as “Can music help us thrive?”, “Freelance musician or artist? Can it be done?”, “Solutions of the music industry for the reopening of the cultural life,” “How do festival bookers choose newcomers for their line-up?”, “The future of clubs and small concert venues” and “Women in the music industry.”

The list of speakers includes Fruzsina Szép (director Superbloom Festival - Germany), Greg Parmley (director International Live Music Conference & International Festival Forum, UK), Michal Kascak (founder / CEO - Pohoda festival, Slovakia), Christof Huber (director, Yourope – European Festival Association Switzerland), Baris Basaran (promoter/ Head of Eastern & Central Europe - TEG / MJR - UK), Lina Ugrinovska (International Booking/ Password Production, Northern Macedonia), representatives of European festivals Summerbreeze Open Air (Germany), Wide Days (Scotland), Nova Rock (Austria), and of local ones (ARTmania, Untold, Electric Castle, Summerwell, Jazz in the Park), of the Culture Ministry and of local clubs (Quantic, Rockstadt, Form Space, Club Control, Expirat), theater and cultural managers, Romanian artists and representatives of booking and management companies.

The event will stream on January 31 on the musicexport.ro website, and on the RME Facebook page and YouTube channel for free.

(Photo: Piotr Piatrouski/ Dreamstime)

