Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 13:00
Events

Romanian Music Export: Program promoting local artists holds online edition

19 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Music Export (RME), a program designed to promote Romanian musicians in Europe, will be held online on January 31.

The program aims to identify and support early-career Romanian artists in developing locally and internationally.

The event will cover live and recorded discussions with Romanian and foreign industry speakers, band presentations and concerts.

The groups that will deliver concerts as part of Romanian Music Export Online are A Rock Opera, Balkan Taksim, Psihodrom, Blană Bombă, White Walls, Dirty Shirt, Roadkillsoda, Gramofone, and Jazzy Bit.

Ten discussion panels are part of the event, on topics such as “Can music help us thrive?”, “Freelance musician or artist? Can it be done?”, “Solutions of the music industry for the reopening of the cultural life,” “How do festival bookers choose newcomers for their line-up?”, “The future of clubs and small concert venues” and “Women in the music industry.”

The list of speakers includes Fruzsina Szép (director Superbloom Festival - Germany), Greg Parmley (director International Live Music Conference & International Festival Forum, UK), Michal Kascak (founder / CEO - Pohoda festival, Slovakia), Christof Huber (director, Yourope – European Festival Association Switzerland), Baris Basaran (promoter/ Head of Eastern & Central Europe - TEG / MJR - UK), Lina Ugrinovska (International Booking/ Password Production, Northern Macedonia), representatives of European festivals Summerbreeze Open Air (Germany), Wide Days (Scotland), Nova Rock (Austria), and of local ones (ARTmania, Untold, Electric Castle, Summerwell, Jazz in the Park), of the Culture Ministry and of local clubs (Quantic, Rockstadt, Form Space, Club Control, Expirat), theater and cultural managers, Romanian artists and representatives of booking and management companies.

The event will stream on January 31 on the musicexport.ro website, and on the RME Facebook page and YouTube channel for free.

(Photo: Piotr Piatrouski/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 13:59
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 01/19/2021 - 13:00
Events

Romanian Music Export: Program promoting local artists holds online edition

19 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian Music Export (RME), a program designed to promote Romanian musicians in Europe, will be held online on January 31.

The program aims to identify and support early-career Romanian artists in developing locally and internationally.

The event will cover live and recorded discussions with Romanian and foreign industry speakers, band presentations and concerts.

The groups that will deliver concerts as part of Romanian Music Export Online are A Rock Opera, Balkan Taksim, Psihodrom, Blană Bombă, White Walls, Dirty Shirt, Roadkillsoda, Gramofone, and Jazzy Bit.

Ten discussion panels are part of the event, on topics such as “Can music help us thrive?”, “Freelance musician or artist? Can it be done?”, “Solutions of the music industry for the reopening of the cultural life,” “How do festival bookers choose newcomers for their line-up?”, “The future of clubs and small concert venues” and “Women in the music industry.”

The list of speakers includes Fruzsina Szép (director Superbloom Festival - Germany), Greg Parmley (director International Live Music Conference & International Festival Forum, UK), Michal Kascak (founder / CEO - Pohoda festival, Slovakia), Christof Huber (director, Yourope – European Festival Association Switzerland), Baris Basaran (promoter/ Head of Eastern & Central Europe - TEG / MJR - UK), Lina Ugrinovska (International Booking/ Password Production, Northern Macedonia), representatives of European festivals Summerbreeze Open Air (Germany), Wide Days (Scotland), Nova Rock (Austria), and of local ones (ARTmania, Untold, Electric Castle, Summerwell, Jazz in the Park), of the Culture Ministry and of local clubs (Quantic, Rockstadt, Form Space, Club Control, Expirat), theater and cultural managers, Romanian artists and representatives of booking and management companies.

The event will stream on January 31 on the musicexport.ro website, and on the RME Facebook page and YouTube channel for free.

(Photo: Piotr Piatrouski/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing [email protected]

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 13:59
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania and Europe: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal