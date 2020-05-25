Romania gets into a row with Moldova

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has described as "completely unacceptable" the statements about Romania, which were posted on Facebook by the prime minister of the Republic of Moldova, Ion Chicu, on Friday, May 22, Agerpres reported.

According to MFA, these statements denote "a deep lack of respect" for Romania and the privileged bilateral relationship of the Strategic Partnership for European Integration of the Republic of Moldova.

In his post, Chicu claims that Romania is the most corrupt country in Europe, and that the Romanian city Suceava has "half of the COVID-19 patients registered in the whole" Republic of Moldova.

Chicu's post came as a reaction to a statement of Romanian MEP Siegfried Muresan, the chairman of the European Parliament Delegation to the EU-Moldova Parliamentary Association Committee.

Muresan wrote on Facebook that the Moldovan government has failed to manage the COVID-19 crisis because it hasn't implemented reforms.

