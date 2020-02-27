PwC: Romania’s M&A market reaches EUR 5.2 bln in 2019

The mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market in Romania resumed its growth in 2019, rising by 4% compared to 2018, to EUR 5.2 billion, after it contracted by 9.6% in the previous year, a study compiled by the integrated transaction team of financial consultancy company PwC Romania and D&B David and Baias law firm showed.

Last year, a total of 215 transactions were completed, 26% more than in 2018, with an average value of EUR 24 mln.

Of the total, 14 deals had values of over EUR 100 mln, and 16 had values between EUR 40 and 100 mln.

“The M&A market remains interesting and at a high level both in value and in terms of number of transactions. Although it still has to recover to reach the record EUR 5.8 bln recorded in 2007, we are optimistic about the prospects because many sectors are developing towards consolidation, such as the medical, financial and IT&C sectors,” declared Dinu Bumbăcea, Partner and Business Consultant Leader PwC Romania.

The most dynamic sectors were IT&C, real estate and pharmaceutical / medical services last year, and for 2020 analysts expect that energy will be high on the agenda, with expected asset sales by Czech group CEZ and Italian company Enel.

(Photo: mr.phonlawat_chaicheevinliki/ Dreamstime)

