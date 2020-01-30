KPMG expects busy year on Romania’s M&A market

The mergers & acquisitions (M&A) activity in Romania will further increase in 2020 after one of the most successful years in the last decade, according to the first edition of the M&A Landscape in Romania report compiled by financial consultancy company KPMG.

The survey-based research shows investor confidence is continuing to build up, supported by the GDP growth trend and favorable geopolitical position in the region.

“We expect to see another busy year as positive sentiment is fostered by sustainable economic growth and increased attractiveness of Romanian targets,” the report says.

In the context of a booming global M&A market, the survey identified strong optimism at national level, with 67% of respondents expecting high levels of M&A activity in Romania to continue over the coming months.

Sectors such as technology, healthcare and energy are expected to be particularly attractive.

Notably, low tax levels, competitive wages and significant opportunities for market consolidation across dynamic industries are among the factors bolstering Romania’s competitiveness as an investment location, beside its favorable position in the CEE region (it is the 2nd biggest country in terms of population and had the fastest growing economy during 2016-2019), according to Bogdan Văduva, Partner, Head of Deal Advisory, KPMG Romania.

(Photo: Mr.phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]