Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 07:49
Business

RO Govt. to prolong kurzarbeit program to mid-2021

05 November 2020
Romania's Government has drafted a decision for prolonging the kurzarbeit program - currently in place for the sectors subject to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic until June 2021, Economica.net reported.

The program, which also covers freelancers and incorporated professionals if their industry is subject to restrictions, was initially supposed to expire at the end of this year.

Under the program, companies can reduce their employees' working hours by up to 50%, and the state pays 75% of the gross wage for the time not worked.

The Government estimates that about 500,000 employees will benefit from kurzarbeit in the first half of 2021.

On average, the (monthly) kurzarbeit gross allowance covered by the state will be RON 1,125 (EUR 230) per beneficiary, in the first six months of next year, the Government's document reads.

Separately, the Government estimates that about 70,000 freelancers and other incorporated professionals will rely on the facility in the first half of 2021.

The average allowance granted to them, calculated as 41.5% of the average gross wage, is RON 2,253 (EUR 464) per month.

