Romanians make up largest group of foreign nationals in Italy

Romanians made up the largest group of foreign nationals in Italy at the end of 2019, with 1.2 million Romanian citizens in the country, Agerpres reported quoting data from the National Statistics Institute ISTAT.

Romanians are followed by Albanian nationals (441,000), Moroccans (432,000), Chinese (305,000) and Ukrainians (240,000).

Italy’s population went down by more than half of a million in the past five years. The arrivals of foreign nationals did not make up for the birth rate drop and the increase in emigration.

According to ISTAT, Italy’s population is “characterized by marked demographic aging,” and the arrivals of migrants, which will slow down, can only “soften” the demographic decline.

Italy hosts on its territory citizens of 194 nationalities, with 50 nationalities represented by at least 10,000 people, according to statistics quoted by Agerpres.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]