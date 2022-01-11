Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/11/2022 - 08:10
Business

Romania’s ILO unemployment flat at 5.2% in November

11 January 2022
Romania’s seasonally adjusted ILO unemployment rate, reflecting the share of the active population seeking actively employment, has remained steady at 5.2%, according to the statistics office INS.

It was significantly lower compared to November 2020 and the entire year 2020 when it had hovered between 5.6% and 6.4% (except for January and February before the Covid-19 pandemic), but still above the 4.9% rate posted in November 2019.

The registered employment rate reported by the employment bureau ANOFM was only 2.7% in November. The wide differential reflects job seekers’ confidence in the official employment bureaus. 

Speaking of the labor market, Hotnews.ro published the conclusions of research coordinated by Catalin Ghinararu - according to which “[in Romania] the demand for labor is concentrated in branches and sectors that do not require a very high level of training.”

However, massive access to higher education increased the offer of the workforce that is higher educated hence unable to find jobs, the report also reads. The people with higher education are more likely to find jobs in the budgetary sector (education, health) and the share of the workforce in the budgetary sector, now only 14%, will increase to 24% by 2030. This will force the Government to significantly hike the tax rates - such as to afford to pay the payroll. 

Normal
