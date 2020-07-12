Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 08:07
Real Estate

RO Govt. to subsidise rents of shopping malls’ tenants closed during pandemic

07 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will provide subsidies to the tenants in the shopping malls that were closed during the state of emergency between March 15 and June 15, Economica.net reported.

Recipients will receive half of the rent paid over the three months, not to exceed EUR 800,000 per recipient.

The program's budget is RON 160 million (EUR 33 mln), and applications are accepted on a first-come-first-served base.

Through this state aid scheme, the Government will award grants to an estimated 3,000 firms.

To be eligible, beneficiary companies must meet several conditions, besides carrying out their activity in shopping centers with an area of more than 15,000 sqm and having a rental contract in force on March 15, 2020.

Thus, the Government offers subsidies only to the tenants that have already benefited from allowances extended by mall owners.

The Government extended fiscal allowances to commercial center owners that cut the rents by 50% during the three-month period and renegotiate the contracts with the tenants.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 08:06
24 November 2020
Real Estate
Regional mall owner says its RO tenants’ revenues dropped by 16.8% in Q3
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 12/07/2020 - 08:07
Real Estate

RO Govt. to subsidise rents of shopping malls’ tenants closed during pandemic

07 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will provide subsidies to the tenants in the shopping malls that were closed during the state of emergency between March 15 and June 15, Economica.net reported.

Recipients will receive half of the rent paid over the three months, not to exceed EUR 800,000 per recipient.

The program's budget is RON 160 million (EUR 33 mln), and applications are accepted on a first-come-first-served base.

Through this state aid scheme, the Government will award grants to an estimated 3,000 firms.

To be eligible, beneficiary companies must meet several conditions, besides carrying out their activity in shopping centers with an area of more than 15,000 sqm and having a rental contract in force on March 15, 2020.

Thus, the Government offers subsidies only to the tenants that have already benefited from allowances extended by mall owners.

The Government extended fiscal allowances to commercial center owners that cut the rents by 50% during the three-month period and renegotiate the contracts with the tenants.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 11/24/2020 - 08:06
24 November 2020
Real Estate
Regional mall owner says its RO tenants’ revenues dropped by 16.8% in Q3
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout
04 December 2020
OpEd
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: What is at stake and what to expect? (comment)
03 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Mario Ulloa (from Mexico): My first encounter with the country was both shocking and funny
30 November 2020
Culture & History
What do Romanians celebrate on December 1?
27 November 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania – Brian Williams (American): Whenever I'm in Romania, I feel like "I'm home"
30 November 2020
Discover Romania
What are Romanians most proud of? History, traditions, people & more