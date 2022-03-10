Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 08:07
Social

RO Govt. assures no fuel shortage expected

10 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amid rumours circulated on social media platforms about imminent fuel price hikes and shortages, Romanian drivers rushed on March 9 to the filling stations waiting in long lines, in some parts of the country.

The rush occurred after some stations of the Hungarian distribution chain MOL, in the western part of the country, increased the prices well above the average of the other filling stations.

Agerpres explained that this was due to "some problems at the refinery in Hungary."

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said there were no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania.

"There are no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania. Our country has enough fuel stocks. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered inspections at gas stations. The Romanian government will not allow any attempt to speculate [the fear of fuel shortages]," said Cărbunaru.

The Minister of Energy assured that the information regarding the possible sudden increase in fuel prices in the next period is false.

(Photo: Flynt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:17
24 February 2022
Business
Romania’s ruling coalition abandons plans to cut excise duties on fuels
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 03/10/2022 - 08:07
Social

RO Govt. assures no fuel shortage expected

10 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amid rumours circulated on social media platforms about imminent fuel price hikes and shortages, Romanian drivers rushed on March 9 to the filling stations waiting in long lines, in some parts of the country.

The rush occurred after some stations of the Hungarian distribution chain MOL, in the western part of the country, increased the prices well above the average of the other filling stations.

Agerpres explained that this was due to "some problems at the refinery in Hungary."

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said there were no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania.

"There are no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania. Our country has enough fuel stocks. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered inspections at gas stations. The Romanian government will not allow any attempt to speculate [the fear of fuel shortages]," said Cărbunaru.

The Minister of Energy assured that the information regarding the possible sudden increase in fuel prices in the next period is false.

(Photo: Flynt/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 08:17
24 February 2022
Business
Romania’s ruling coalition abandons plans to cut excise duties on fuels
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions
28 February 2022
Social
#StandWithUkraine: War splits Ukrainian families as women and children seek safety in Romania and Europe
28 February 2022
Politics
More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation
28 February 2022
Social
Solidarity with Ukraine: How you can help refugees coming to Romania & where to donate
24 February 2022
Politics
President: Romania won’t be drawn in the military conflict in Ukraine!
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
16 February 2022
RI +
When a foreign country feels like home: A Spaniard’s special connection to Romania
07 February 2022
RI +
Romanian startup plans to take its AI-based x-ray analysis software to Western Europe and further