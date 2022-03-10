RO Govt. assures no fuel shortage expected

Amid rumours circulated on social media platforms about imminent fuel price hikes and shortages, Romanian drivers rushed on March 9 to the filling stations waiting in long lines, in some parts of the country.

The rush occurred after some stations of the Hungarian distribution chain MOL, in the western part of the country, increased the prices well above the average of the other filling stations.

Agerpres explained that this was due to "some problems at the refinery in Hungary."

Government spokesman Dan Carbunaru said there were no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania.

"There are no real reasons for accelerated price increases in Romania. Our country has enough fuel stocks. Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca has ordered inspections at gas stations. The Romanian government will not allow any attempt to speculate [the fear of fuel shortages]," said Cărbunaru.

The Minister of Energy assured that the information regarding the possible sudden increase in fuel prices in the next period is false.

