Romania's gas reserves at 72.5%, energy minister says

Romania's gas storage facilities are currently filled to 72.5% capacity, according to energy minister Virgil Popescu, cited by Digi24.

Earlier this year, the EU set an 80% target for its member countries by November.

"Winter is coming, everyone wants to buy gas, so the price goes up," said the minister, who also stated that the Russian government was attempting to blackmail European states through artificial hikes in gas prices.

"What remains is an obvious manipulation of the price of natural gas, but the reserves in Germany also passed 75-76%," said the minister.

"This means that we will be less vulnerable to Russia's blackmail concerning gas because we will have gas stored," he concluded.

Romania's domestic gas production covers current consumption and also ensures a significant part of gas storage for the winter. Gas storage warehouses were at 67% only ten days ago, and are now at 72.5%.

The Romanian energy minister also welcomed a proposal coming from president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to decouple the price of electricity from that of gas. The measure is meant to limit the increase in electricity prices.

(Photo: Wkcod/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com