Business

Romania's gas reserves at 72.5%, energy minister says

01 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's gas storage facilities are currently filled to 72.5% capacity, according to energy minister Virgil Popescu, cited by Digi24.

Earlier this year, the EU set an 80% target for its member countries by November.

"Winter is coming, everyone wants to buy gas, so the price goes up," said the minister, who also stated that the Russian government was attempting to blackmail European states through artificial hikes in gas prices.

"What remains is an obvious manipulation of the price of natural gas, but the reserves in Germany also passed 75-76%," said the minister.

"This means that we will be less vulnerable to Russia's blackmail concerning gas because we will have gas stored," he concluded.

Romania's domestic gas production covers current consumption and also ensures a significant part of gas storage for the winter. Gas storage warehouses were at 67% only ten days ago, and are now at 72.5%.

The Romanian energy minister also welcomed a proposal coming from president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to decouple the price of electricity from that of gas. The measure is meant to limit the increase in electricity prices.

(Photo: Wkcod/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania's gas reserves at 72.5%, energy minister says

01 September 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's gas storage facilities are currently filled to 72.5% capacity, according to energy minister Virgil Popescu, cited by Digi24.

Earlier this year, the EU set an 80% target for its member countries by November.

"Winter is coming, everyone wants to buy gas, so the price goes up," said the minister, who also stated that the Russian government was attempting to blackmail European states through artificial hikes in gas prices.

"What remains is an obvious manipulation of the price of natural gas, but the reserves in Germany also passed 75-76%," said the minister.

"This means that we will be less vulnerable to Russia's blackmail concerning gas because we will have gas stored," he concluded.

Romania's domestic gas production covers current consumption and also ensures a significant part of gas storage for the winter. Gas storage warehouses were at 67% only ten days ago, and are now at 72.5%.

The Romanian energy minister also welcomed a proposal coming from president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen to decouple the price of electricity from that of gas. The measure is meant to limit the increase in electricity prices.

(Photo: Wkcod/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM