Energy and gas trader MET Group plans expansion into Romanian renewables market

MET Group, an electric energy and gas supplier and trader already present on the Romanian market through MET România Energy, recently entered the Polish renewable energy market and plans to expand its portfolio in Romania as well.

The company recently took over a solar park project in western Poland with an expected production capacity of 60 MW. Construction is expected to start in 2023. It is MET's first investment in the renewable energy sector in Poland.

The company, based in the Swiss city of Zug, has expanded strongly into the renewables market in recent years, taking over a number of wind and solar farms in Italy, Spain, Bulgaria and Hungary.

MET is now eyeing further investments in renewable energy in Romania, Croatia and Germany, the group's CEO for renewables, Christian Hürlimann, told Profit.ro.

Founded in 2007 by Benjamin Lakatos, a former director of Hungary's national oil company, MOL, and allegedly a close associate of Viktor Orban, MET is currently owned by its employees, who hold an 80% stake in the company.

MET has subsidiaries in 13 countries, with activities in 27 national gas markets and 22 international energy hubs.

The group reported consolidated revenues of EUR 18.1 bln in 2021, up from EUR 11.2 bln a year earlier.

