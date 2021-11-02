Romania’s foreign exchange reserves shrink by EUR 1.37 bln in October

Romania’s foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank BNR went down by EUR 1.37 bln in October, to EUR 39.84 bln.

The central bank reported EUR 599 mln worth of inflows and EUR 1.97 bln worth of outflows last month. The outflows consisted in changes in credit institutions’ foreign currency-denominated required reserves, interest payments and principal repayments on foreign currency public debt and other, according to BNR.

The gold stock remained steady at 103.6 tonnes, and its value amounted to EUR 5.14 bln at the end of October. As a result, Romania’s international reserves (foreign currencies and gold) stood at just under EUR 45 bln at the end of October, down from EUR 46.2 bln at the end of September.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

