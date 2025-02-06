Culture

Two Romanian productions selected for Helsinki’s DocPoint festival

06 February 2025

Tudor Platon’s An Almost Perfect Family and Radu Ciorniciuc and Lina Vdovîi’s Dad will be screened at this year’s DocPoint – Helsinki Documentary Film Festival.

An Almost Perfect Family, produced by Carla Fotea / MicroFILM, was selected in the International Competition of the festival. The documentary Dad will be screened as part of the event’s Personal series.

An Almost Perfect Family explores the different forms a parent’s love can take, whether lived or inherited. On his parents’ 20th wedding anniversary, director Tudor Platon filmed them dancing and kissing. Almost ten years later, he learns that his parents are getting divorced. This happens at the same time that he falls in love, starts a family, and has his first child. Platon’s camera “helps capture the space of emotional reflection and healing through dialogue, and through long shots with silences, this space becomes even palpable.”

Meanwhile, Dad, produced by Manifest Film, is an exploration of the relationship between a daughter about to become a mother, who is looking to heal from the hurts of the past, and an estranged parent who asks for her help to expose the abuse he has been subjected to over the years by his employer in Italy. With the denunciation of injustice, wounds from their past are reopened.

The festival, one of the largest documentary film festivals in the Nordic countries, takes place between February 4 and February 9. In Finland, it is the only festival dedicated exclusively to documentary films. DocPoint expanded to Tallinn in 2010.

(Photo: still from Dad, courtesy of ICR Stockholm)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal

