Romanians booked 60% fewer holidays in Greece this year

Romanians have booked 60% fewer holidays in Greece this year, compared to the 1.4 million tourists last year, according to Georgios Stafylakis, director of the local office of the Greek National Tourism Organization.

Greece included Romania among the countries allowed to send tourists without a 14-day isolation period.

Still, Romania has not yet allowed tourists to visit Greece without the same period spent in isolation at their return.

Since 2016, more than a million Romanians have visited Greece every year, with figures rising to almost 1.4 million visitors in 2018 and 2019.

"The whole world is affected by this extreme situation. All economies and most economic sectors suffer. Tourism has been hit globally, and the effects of the pandemic are being felt in Greece, a world-renowned destination," said Stafylakis, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

However, he adds that Greece has managed the COVID-19 pandemic well, having about 3,000 cases, by June 9, compared to over 20,000 in Romania.

Moreover, the Greek government has implemented a series of measures to resume tourism on June 15.

Greece is one of the most dependent countries on tourism in the world, this sector contributing by over 10% to its GDP.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]