Romanian Diaspora Funding Network launches fundraiser for organizations working on election transparency

The Romanian Diaspora Funding Network (RDFN), a philanthropic network comprising diaspora groups from Europe and the U.S, has launched a fundraising initiative aimed at supporting three civic organizations working to promote a transparent and accountable electoral process in Romania's upcoming presidential elections.

The three organizations are Funky Citizens, Rădăuțiul Civic, and Declic.

The three will use the funds to organize independent election observers, conduct public awareness campaigns, and fight the spread of fake news, RDFN said.

The fundraising initiative comes "in the wake of Romania's worrying democratic status, with the country ranking 62nd globally for democracy and facing challenges such as disinformation and political disengagement," RDFN explained.

"Through this campaign, RDFN aims to provide essential resources for Romanian citizens to make informed decisions and to ensure that the upcoming elections are fair, transparent, and free from manipulation," it said.

The contributions raised will support activities such as organizing independent election observers, live fact-checking marathons, and public awareness campaigns (Funky Citizens), running educational workshops and anti-disinformation campaigns for the general public, with a special focus on the younger generation (Rădăuțiul Civic), and funding investigative journalism projects to analyze candidates and expose extremist political influences (Declic).

RDFN has raised more than EUR 250,000 since its inception, supporting more than 42 organizations.

The RDFN covers diaspora groups and organizations from Europe and the United States, including Cercul Donatorilor Barcelona, Brussels, Helsinki, London, Diaspora Civică Berlin, GRASP Milano, and Romanian United Foundation.

Romania will hold presidential elections this May after the country's Constitutional Court annulled last year's first round as declassified reports suggested foreign involvement aimed at undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

The first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for May 4 and the second for May 18.

(Photo: Carol Robert/ Dreamstime)

