Study: Romania’s courier market to rise by 15% in 2020

The turnover of the postal and courier services market in Romania could reach RON 6 billion (EUR 1.24 bln) this year, up 15% from an estimated level of RON 5.2 bln (EUR 1.08 bln) in 2019, according to an analysis published by market research firm KeysFin.

In 2018, the market increased by 16% compared to the year before to almost RON 4.8 bln. The level recorded in 2018 was 90% higher than the one in 2009.

The net profits on this market registered an increase of 54% compared to 2017 and more than tripled compared to 2009, to almost RON 304 million (EUR 64 mln). According to KeysFin estimates, the net profits went up by another 13% in 2019, thus exceeding the RON 340 million (EUR 70 mln) level.

The Romanian Post remains the biggest player in the postal and courier market, despite their ongoing operational problems, the report reads. The company reported in 2018 a turnover of almost RON 1.2 billion (24.4% of the total), marginally up from RON 1.1 bln in 2017.

Fan Courier Express, the leader of the courier segment, controlled by local investors, continues to gain ground as the company posted RON 686 mln turnover in 2018 (14.4% of the total), up 17% compared to the year before. Urgent Cargus (RON 425 mln turnover in 2018), TNT Romania (RON 357 mln), and DHL International Romania (RON 289 mln) completed the top 5.

