Business
Romanian ticketing operator launches live streaming platform for artists, content creators
02 April 2020
Local ticketing operator iaBilet has launched the live streaming platform vStage.ro. The platform targets artists, members of the creative or liberal professions, and content creators, like those who want to deliver courses online.

The users of the platform, which works based on access codes, can choose to sell tickets to their events or not. Whether they pay for the ticket or not, the members of the public receive access codes they can use on the platform on the date and hour of the event.

vStage provides both the streaming and the ticketing solution through iabilet.ro. The streaming solution offered by vStage is full HD and can be used for live filming with a laptop camera or any webcam. Users can employ the streaming solution of their choice or the one offered by vStage, which undertakes any technical costs. The users pay a commission from the sold tickets.

IaBilet.ro sells over 2 million tickets per year from over 1,900 organizers.

(Photo: Wrightstudio/ Dreamstime.com)

