Politics
RO centre-left parties negotiate electoral alliance and no-confidence motion
09 June 2020
Romania's Social Democratic Party (PSD), Pro Romania, and the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) have started talks to form a center-left coalition to participate in the next local and parliamentary elections, ALDE president, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu, announced on Friday, June 5.

"We believe that we have a real chance in the next elections going together as part of a center-left coalition," said Tariceanu, speaking for Romania TV, Agerpres reported.

The ALDE leader mentioned that another topic discussed by the three political parties is the no-confidence motion against the Liberal Government of prime minister Ludovic Orban.

"We are also discussing the option of a no-confidence motion given the incompetence demonstrated by the Government. The PSD proposed, quite fairly in my opinion, that if PNL failed to comply with the Pension Law and increase pensions by 40%, this would be an additional reason for submitting the motion," Tariceanu explained.

He also said that the new Government to be appointed after the motion, regardless of its structure, would be short-lived with the only mission of organizing the next elections.

