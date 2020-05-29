Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 05/29/2020 - 11:44
Politics
Romania’s former PM Victor Ponta plans to run for president in 2024
29 May 2020
Former prime minister Victor Ponta, the leader of Pro Romania party, announced on Thursday evening, May 28, that he wants to run in the 2024 presidential elections.

“I want to run for president of Romania in 2024. And, until then, I want to be the leader of Pro Romania. And I want to be in a center-left, reformed, modern and efficient alliance,” Ponta said at local news channel Antena 3, Hotnews.ro reported.

Ponta also expressed last year his intention to enter the presidential race in 2024. In April 2019, he told Digi24 news channel that he would run in the 2024 presidential elections and use the 2014 candidacy experience to win. He chose not to run for president in the elections held in the fall of 2019 when his party supported independent candidate Mircea Diaconu in the first round.

Victor Ponta previously ran for president of Romania in 2014, when he lost in the second round to current president Klaus Iohannis. 

[email protected]

(Photo source: Facebook/Victor Ponta)

