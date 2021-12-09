Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania borrows in Jan-Nov only 71% of year's financing needs

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has borrowed about RON 97 bln (EUR 20 bln) in the first 11 months of this year, according to CursDeGuvernare calculations based on available official data.

The amount represents only 71% of the state's financing needs this year, namely the loans that the Government has to make to finance the budget deficit and public debt.

The Government issued one Eurobond less, compared to initial plans - and now it's running out of time after the political turmoil prevented the Executive from tapping the foreign markets.

The Government's strategy was to raise around EUR 10.5 bln this year with Eurobonds, and the two auctions so far have raised about EUR 7 bln.

(Photo: Vinnstock/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/09/2021 - 08:00
Business

Romania borrows in Jan-Nov only 71% of year's financing needs

09 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government has borrowed about RON 97 bln (EUR 20 bln) in the first 11 months of this year, according to CursDeGuvernare calculations based on available official data.

The amount represents only 71% of the state's financing needs this year, namely the loans that the Government has to make to finance the budget deficit and public debt.

The Government issued one Eurobond less, compared to initial plans - and now it's running out of time after the political turmoil prevented the Executive from tapping the foreign markets.

The Government's strategy was to raise around EUR 10.5 bln this year with Eurobonds, and the two auctions so far have raised about EUR 7 bln.

(Photo: Vinnstock/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks