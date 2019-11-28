Romania confirms plans to purchase five more F16 fighters

Romania’s new Government has endorsed a bill for the purchase of five more F16 fighters and will submit it to the Parliament for approval, president Klaus Iohannis announced after the Country’s Superior Defense Council (CSAT) meeting held on November 27, G4media.ro reported.

The procurement deals in excess of EUR 100 million must be endorsed by lawmakers, Iohannis explained.

The president also informed about the Government’s commitment to stick with the 2%-of-GDP budget earmarked for defense spending.

The number of military troops approved for missions abroad was also increased by 200 to 2,100, under a CSAT decision. Romania will buy another five F16 jet fighters with the same configuration as the 12 already purchased, former defense minister Gabriel Les announced on July 3.

Earlier in June, Profit.ro quoting government documents announced that the state earmarked EUR 250 million to buy another five F16 jet fighters from Portugal, which supplied the other 12 fighters Romania has already received.

(Photo: mapn.ro)

