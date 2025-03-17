Politics

Rising tensions within Romania’s far-right party AUR

17 March 2025

Tensions are reportedly rising between the two founders of Romanian far-right party AUR (the second-largest in parliament and reportedly the largest one in the recent polls), George Simion and Claudiu Tarziu – who claims that his authoritarian colleague is pressing him to resign.

MEP Tarziu currently serves as the head of the AUR leading body – the second-highest position in the party, after party president George Simion.

Tarziu has backed the faction of AUR members who disagreed with the coalition between the party and the smaller political vehicle POT. The members of the AUR party were required to collect signatures for the presidential candidacy of POT leader Anamaria Gavrila, who seems to be backed by influential far-right, pro-Russian politician Calin Georgescu – another reason for political tensions within AUR.

Tarziu essentially objects to the increasing influence in the party exerted by Calin Georgescu, who seems to influence Simion (or is, besides Simion, under the same influence of a hidden third party).

Tarziu named Simion “an autocratic leader” and accused him of being behind the resignation request expressed by AUR senior member Bogdan Velcescu, according to B1tv.ro.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Ilona Andrei)

